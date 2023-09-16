Much needed rain today with a bit more on the way

Much needed rain has made its way to south Texas today, more isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected this evening picking up again after midnight. Still hot and muggy conditions persist as we go into the next several days. However, no heat alerts are expected. Lows tonight in the upper 70s by the coast and in the mid to lower 70s inland. As for tomorrow expect partly cloudy skies and potential for some isolated showers, won't be as much as today but still possibility of some decent rain. Enjoy the rest of your weekend :)

