Much needed rain returns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A sight for sore eyes! Much needed rain finally arrives in the Coastal Bend. Rainfall accumulations were limited to just a few lucky places across the region, but we'll take what we can get at this point!

Wednesday offers another opportunity for showers and likely even a rumble of thunder, mainly during the morning hours. This comes thanks to a surface low pressure developing in Northern Mexico. Once the rain lets up, clouds will gradually decrease throughout the early evening hours. Expect temperatures to be a bit warmer on Wednesday.

By the end of this week, our southeasterly winds will increase, with gusts between 30-40 MPH on Thursday and Friday. The weekend looks to be a humid one, with temperatures above average. Next week, the KRIS 6 weather team is tracking the arrival of a cold front in the Coastal Bend. The front will bring our next best chance of showers and storms.

Have a great evening!