Much cooler temperatures will make it feel like November

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A cold front will move through the area tonight before midnight with wind and much lower temperatures along with low humidity through Friday. The next cold front will have rain and colder temperatures starting Monday night.

Tonight expect mainly clear skies becoming rather breezy and much cooler with a low of 57.

Tuesday with feature variable sunshine windy with gusts over 30 mph during the morning, dry and a lot cooler with a high of 66.

Tuesday night fair skies decreasing winds very dry and chilly with a low of 43.

Wednesday increasing clouds, less wind and cool with a high of only 65.

Thanksgiving a damp chilly start with some early morning drizzle and 44, then most of the day dry with a little late day sun, and still cool with a high of 64