Mother's Day Forecast: Sunny, clear skies, and light winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Mother's Day and Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! Get outside today and soak up some sunshine. Be sure to wear your sunscreen and drink your water!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We are wrapping up a weekend of beautiful weather here in the Coastal Bend. We will have mostly sunny conditions, clear skies, and light winds. As we head into next week, temperatures will gradually increase to the 90s, nearing 100 degrees by mid week. Winds will also take a shift back to the south by Monday.

Current northerly winds have helped reduce humid conditions. By Monday, we will return to southerly winds which will make it a bit muggy outside. Starting at the beginning of the week, windy conditions will also return to the Coastal Bend for the remainder of the week with winds gusting to near 30 mph.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with light northerly winds

Temperature: High 88ºF

Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with light northerly winds

Temperature: Low 62ºF

Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny conditions with light northerly winds turning south

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: N 5-10 mph

Have a great Sunday!