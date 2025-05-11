Mother's Day Forecast: Sunny, clear skies, and light winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Mother's Day and Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! Get outside today and soak up some sunshine. Be sure to wear your sunscreen and drink your water!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
We are wrapping up a weekend of beautiful weather here in the Coastal Bend. We will have mostly sunny conditions, clear skies, and light winds. As we head into next week, temperatures will gradually increase to the 90s, nearing 100 degrees by mid week. Winds will also take a shift back to the south by Monday.
Current northerly winds have helped reduce humid conditions. By Monday, we will return to southerly winds which will make it a bit muggy outside. Starting at the beginning of the week, windy conditions will also return to the Coastal Bend for the remainder of the week with winds gusting to near 30 mph.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny with light northerly winds
Temperature: High 88ºF
Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies with light northerly winds
Temperature: Low 62ºF
Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny conditions with light northerly winds turning south
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: N 5-10 mph
Have a great Sunday!