MOTHER'S DAY FORECAST: Sunny and warm, storms move in overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Saturday folks!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

ANOTHER GREAT DAY TOMORROW, STORM CHANCES INCREASE AFTER MIDNIGHT

After some late night/early morning rain today, we have officially dried out, and are enjoying a fantastic weekend. Interestingly enough, the same set-up will return tomorrow night- storms and showers will move through the area after midnight, but your Mother's Day should be just fine! On that note, let's talk about Mother's Day. Temperatures will be in the high 80s and low 90s for our friends inland. Some mist and fog in the morning will turn to plentiful sunshine for the afternoon. Storms should stay out of the area all day long, allowing anyone and everyone to have a very pleasant day with mom. All outdoor activities are recommended. Once those storms move in, we can expect some gusty winds in and around the storms, with one or two stronger storms possible. Overall though, the threat for rain is after midnight through about 4-5 am on Monday, so most of us will be sleeping at that time.

For the rest of the week, expect typical springlike weather, with temperatures in the mid 80s, moderate humidity, and a mix of clouds and sun. It should be a very pleasant week ahead. As always, you can check the latest beach conditions here. Stay up to date with our latest forecasts right here on KRIStv.com!