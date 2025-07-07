Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KRIS 6 Weather

Actions

Mostly sunny with light rain chances through the afternoon

Mostly sunny with light rain chances through the afternoon
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We have a few things in the forecast this week besides gradually increasing heat towards the end of the week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Small rain chances Monday and Tuesday
  • Saharan Dust returns Wednesday
  • Rain chances return by the weekend

We had some showers moving through our neighborhoods (Kingsville through Beeville) from the south that will linger through the afternoon and dissipate by evening. Shower activity is expected to return by Saturday, but we'll keep an eye on the forecast for any shower and storm development.

By mid-week, another wave of Saharan Dust will hit the Texas Coast, lasting through Friday. This will be a thicker plume of dust, resulting in hazy conditions and reduced air quality.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies

Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SSE 5-20 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with light chance of showers

Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SE 5-20

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy skies

Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a great Monday!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.