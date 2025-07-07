Mostly sunny with light rain chances through the afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We have a few things in the forecast this week besides gradually increasing heat towards the end of the week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Small rain chances Monday and Tuesday

Saharan Dust returns Wednesday

Rain chances return by the weekend

We had some showers moving through our neighborhoods (Kingsville through Beeville) from the south that will linger through the afternoon and dissipate by evening. Shower activity is expected to return by Saturday, but we'll keep an eye on the forecast for any shower and storm development.

By mid-week, another wave of Saharan Dust will hit the Texas Coast, lasting through Friday. This will be a thicker plume of dust, resulting in hazy conditions and reduced air quality.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SSE 5-20 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with light chance of showers

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SE 5-20

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy skies

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a great Monday!