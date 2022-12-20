Mostly sunny with cool temps

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

Enjoy the sweater weather now— the 50s and 60s are much warmer than the weather expected at the end of the week! An arctic blast of cold air will arrive in South Texas on Thursday. Before then, our morning is drier today, despite some mist moving through our area. Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with temperatures reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be breezy from the north around 15 MPH.

Thursday will bring a big change to South Texas! Current timing on the strongest cold front of the season looks to be about lunchtime here in the Coastal Bend. Temps will briefly reach the 70s and fall to the low 20s by Friday morning! No precipitation of any kind is expected with this cold front. Take advantage of the warmer weather now to prepare your home and gardens for the chill! Winds will whip in excess of 30-40 MPH Thursday into Friday.

Have a great day!