Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Mostly sunny with cool temps

Much warmer than the temperatures we expect in 72 hours
Beautiful sunny day in Corpus Christi - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Ian Cummings
FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Ian Cummings
Another humid day for Monday; big changes thereafter
Beautiful sunny day in Corpus Christi - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Ian Cummings
Posted at 5:52 AM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 09:05:10-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

Enjoy the sweater weather now— the 50s and 60s are much warmer than the weather expected at the end of the week! An arctic blast of cold air will arrive in South Texas on Thursday. Before then, our morning is drier today, despite some mist moving through our area. Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with temperatures reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be breezy from the north around 15 MPH.

Thursday will bring a big change to South Texas! Current timing on the strongest cold front of the season looks to be about lunchtime here in the Coastal Bend. Temps will briefly reach the 70s and fall to the low 20s by Friday morning! No precipitation of any kind is expected with this cold front. Take advantage of the warmer weather now to prepare your home and gardens for the chill! Winds will whip in excess of 30-40 MPH Thursday into Friday.

Have a great day!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019