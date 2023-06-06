Mostly sunny Tuesday despite afternoon storms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday, Coastal Bend!

It's a cool and tranquil morning here on this Tuesday. Expect a mostly sunny morning, but clouds will begin to move in, bringing rain during the lunch hours. Isolated to scattered showers will last through the mid-afternoon, before we dry out. Temperatures will still climb to about average for this time of the year, near 90ºF.

We're singing a different tune for the second half of the week, weather-wise. As high pressure builds over Texas, dry and sultry conditions will persist through the weekend. Afternoons will reach the scorching middle to upper 90s. Thanks to oppressive humidity, 'feels like' temperatures will be in the 100-110ºF range, so I expect the first Heat Advisory of 2023 to be issued in the coming days.

Have a terrific day!