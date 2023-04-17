Mostly sunny Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good Monday morning!

Expect a very pleasant day to pan out across the Coastal Bend today. Temperatures will be near average, but a little on the cooler side thanks to Sunday's cold front. Clouds will return Tuesday, but generally clear out for the middle of the week. Also on Tuesday, southeast winds pick up to disrespectful levels, and linger through the end of the week.

Temperatures will stay near average for much of this week, with a sharp increase into Saturday. At the same time, humidity will also increase allowing for a few showers on Friday night ahead of our next cold front, arriving Saturday morning. Rain stays in the forecast throughout the weekend, the totals look to be modest at this point.

Expect coastal flooding to be a problem starting Wednesday evening through the end of the week. Small craft should exercise caution as strong southeasterly flow shakes up the coastal waters.

Have a great week!