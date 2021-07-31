Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid Again Sunday; Rain Chances by Monday?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —Extreme heat and humidity this weekend will persist into early next week, but a disturbance moving out of the Southern Plains will bring isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms through the work week. Isolated showers and thunderstorms Monday will become scattered Tuesday through Friday before tapering off this coming weekend. Highs will remain in the middle 90s through the first half of the week, but increasing cloud cover and precipitation will drop the mercury a few degrees Wednesday through Saturday. Heat indices each afternoon will remain above 105 degrees. Lows will hold in the middle to upper 70s.