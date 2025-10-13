Mostly sunny and clear skies this afternoon with a gradual increase in humidity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! Temperatures stick around in the upper 80s and low 90s across our neighborhoods with a small increase in humidity headed towards the end of the week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Mostly sunny and clear skies dominates the forecast this week. Each day, highs remain in the upper 80s and low 90s and low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s for a couple days and then low 70s.

Temperature wise, we are a bit warmer than normal this week and expected to be warm through the end of the month. Rain chances remain slim as well through the work week with better chances headed into the weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, slightly gusty winds

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 69ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Have a great Monday!