Mostly cloudy with passing showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

Tuesday is looking a lot different than its predecessor. Expect mostly cloudy, humid, and windy conditions. Humid highs will reach the low 80s and feel a bit summer-like thanks to strong southeast winds 20-30 mph. This strong onshore flow will provide moisture for a few spotty showers, but don't expect much in the way of rainfall. The best rain chances remain to our north, near the Victoria Crossroads.

This week humidity is ramping up! This will help to make middle to upper 80s feel rather sultry by Friday, just ahead of our next cold front. The front looks to arrive overnight Friday into the pre-dawn hours of Saturday morning. While the majority of Saturday looks to stay dry, showers are likely to return on Sunday.

Strong onshore flow will promote coastal flooding and choppy seas for the late week. Mariners take caution!

Have a fantastic Taco Tuesday!