Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid...finally a rain chance for your Friday night

thumbnail_IMG_4231.jpg
Richard Quintanilla
The Water is flowing again...
thumbnail_IMG_4231.jpg
Posted at 2:46 PM, May 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 17:24:09-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Torrential rainfall that soaked the Houston area today left the Coastal Bend high and dry, but another system is expected to develop in the Edwards Plateau tomorrow and bring us beneficial rain Friday evening.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Heat Indices of between 95 and 105 are expect through early next week, then rise to above 110 by midweek
  • The only rain of consequences will be Friday night
  • Weather for the Rally Night Parade is looking warm, breezy and quite humid

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
Southeast 11 to 22 mph

Friday:
Mostly cloudy, humid and breezy
Temperature: High in the upper 80s
Winds:
East southeast 12 to 23 mph

Friday Night:
Mostly cloudy with scattered evening thunderstorms
Temperature:
Low in the middle 70s
Winds:
East southeast 10 to 21 mph

Plan on enjoying outdoor activities this weekend, but stay hydrated.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019