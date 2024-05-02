Mostly cloudy, warm and humid...finally a rain chance for your Friday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Torrential rainfall that soaked the Houston area today left the Coastal Bend high and dry, but another system is expected to develop in the Edwards Plateau tomorrow and bring us beneficial rain Friday evening.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Heat Indices of between 95 and 105 are expect through early next week, then rise to above 110 by midweek

The only rain of consequences will be Friday night

Weather for the Rally Night Parade is looking warm, breezy and quite humid

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

Southeast 11 to 22 mph

Friday:

Mostly cloudy, humid and breezy

Temperature: High in the upper 80s

Winds:

East southeast 12 to 23 mph

Friday Night:

Mostly cloudy with scattered evening thunderstorms

Temperature:

Low in the middle 70s

Winds:

East southeast 10 to 21 mph

Plan on enjoying outdoor activities this weekend, but stay hydrated.