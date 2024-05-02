Mostly cloudy, warm and humid...finally a rain chance for your Friday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Torrential rainfall that soaked the Houston area today left the Coastal Bend high and dry, but another system is expected to develop in the Edwards Plateau tomorrow and bring us beneficial rain Friday evening.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Heat Indices of between 95 and 105 are expect through early next week, then rise to above 110 by midweek
- The only rain of consequences will be Friday night
- Weather for the Rally Night Parade is looking warm, breezy and quite humid
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
Southeast 11 to 22 mph
Friday:
Mostly cloudy, humid and breezy
Temperature: High in the upper 80s
Winds:
East southeast 12 to 23 mph
Friday Night:
Mostly cloudy with scattered evening thunderstorms
Temperature:
Low in the middle 70s
Winds:
East southeast 10 to 21 mph
Plan on enjoying outdoor activities this weekend, but stay hydrated.