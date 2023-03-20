Mostly Cloudy first day of spring

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

Happy first day of spring! Today there will be few breaks in the clouds to offer sunshine, but temperatures will be a bit warmer this afternoon. A temperature warm-up is on the way this week will highs returning to the 80s by Wednesday. Onshore winds today will be southeast 15-25 mph. Conditions will become more breezy through the week with winds increasing 20-30 mph through the end of the week.

A weak cold front will arrive Friday to offer a slight cool-down and a brief window for showers. These repeat opportunities for rain are helpful in chipping away our rainfall deficit and drought. This weeks Drought Monitor Index will update on Thursday and likely offer some good news. Lake levels are still suffering a bit, hovering near 40% combined capacity; water flowing through the upper watershed ay help this standing in the next few days.

Have a wonderful week!