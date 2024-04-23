Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid tonight; then warm and windy thru the weekend with isolated t'storms Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Mostly cloudy, windy and humid conditions will accompany only stray showers the next few days, but increasing Gulf moisture and heat will mean noteworthy heat indices this weekend. Isolated thunderstorms return for your Sunday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Look for warm, humid nights and windy, very warm afternoons

Stray showers will dot the region the next few days but not produce much rainfall

Heat indices between 95 and 105 expected this weekend

Isolated thunderstorms return with a disturbances on Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid

Temperature:

Low in the lower 70s

Winds:

Southeast 13 to 21 mph

Wednesday:

Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with stray showers

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

Southeast 13 to 22 mph

Thursday:

Partly cloudy, warm and very windy with stray showers

Temperature:

High in the upper 80s

Winds:

South southeast 20 to 39 mph

Expect warm, windy and humid conditions to accompany only stray showers with negligible rainfall totals through the next few days. Heat indices this weekend will be worth monitoring, and rainfall on Sunday should be locally beneficial.