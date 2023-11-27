Mostly cloudy & breezy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

As we return to our routine on this Monday after a holiday, the chilly temperatures and cloudy skies might make it a little tough to get back into the groove. Find your coziest sweater— you'll need it all day with highs locked in the 50s this afternoon. Gusty conditions will improve by early afternoon, but with dry air in place, it will feel crisp throughout the day. While we'll likely get a sneak peek at the sun later this morning, clouds skies will be in place for most of Monday.

Later this week, temperatures will be on a roller coaster. Highs will be pushing 80ºF by Thursday, even with thunderstorms in the forecast. Daily rain chances will begin Wednesday and continue through the upcoming weekend. Early rainfall estimates range from a few tenths of an inch to nearly an inch for our northern communities. Accumulations will be fine tuned by late week.

Have a great Monday!