CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning! Your Hump Day forecast will be cloudy, humid, and windy!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Disrespectful winds back in the forecast

Humidity on the rise

Some rain expected this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy and windy.

Temperature: High 73ºF

Winds: SSE 20 to 30 mph, gusting higher at times

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and humid.

Temperature: Low 63ºF

Winds: SSE 10 to 15 mph

Thursday: Cloudy, warm, and humid.

Temperature: High 76ºF

Winds: SE 10 to 20 mph

Have a wonderful day!