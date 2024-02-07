Watch Now
Mostly cloudy and windy

Expect peek-a-boo sunshine at times
Stefanie's WX 2-7-24
Posted at 7:24 AM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 08:24:49-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning! Your Hump Day forecast will be cloudy, humid, and windy!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Disrespectful winds back in the forecast
  • Humidity on the rise
  • Some rain expected this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy and windy.
Temperature: High 73ºF
Winds: SSE 20 to 30 mph, gusting higher at times

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and humid.
Temperature: Low 63ºF
Winds: SSE 10 to 15 mph

Thursday: Cloudy, warm, and humid.
Temperature: High 76ºF
Winds: SE 10 to 20 mph

Have a wonderful day!

