CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning! Your Hump Day forecast will be cloudy, humid, and windy!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Disrespectful winds back in the forecast
- Humidity on the rise
- Some rain expected this weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy and windy.
Temperature: High 73ºF
Winds: SSE 20 to 30 mph, gusting higher at times
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and humid.
Temperature: Low 63ºF
Winds: SSE 10 to 15 mph
Thursday: Cloudy, warm, and humid.
Temperature: High 76ºF
Winds: SE 10 to 20 mph
Have a wonderful day!