Mostly cloudy and cool weekend, showers expected through Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We are enjoying some cooler temperatures in the area this weekend. We'll continue to have overcast skies through the next couple of days, allowing us top out highs under 70ºF and lows in the 50s.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Cloudy conditions stick around through the weekend

Rain chances likely Sunday AM

Next cold front on the way next week

We had a couple of passing showers through the Coastal Bend and a few more are on the way Sunday. We will more than likely see Sunday showers between morning and afternoon, clearing up by night. Our temperatures are hanging out in the upper 50s near the coast and even cooler further north. After the weekend, we will slightly warm up before our next cold front arrives early next week, bringing an even bigger dip in temperatures.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, light chance of PM showers

Temperature: Low 55ºF

Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, light chance of showers

Temperature: High 70ºF

Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, light winds

Temperature: Low 63ºF

Winds: SSW 5 mph

Have a great Saturday!