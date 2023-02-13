Watch Now
Mostly cloudy and breezy Monday

A pair of cold fronts will keep windy conditions in the forecast for most of the week.
Cloudy skies over the Gulf waters - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Bill Peace
FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Bill Peace<br/>
Posted at 6:06 AM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 08:53:45-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good Monday morning, Coastal Bend!

It's a fairly mild and still start for us this morning. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s as we start the day, but we'll warm up to the 70s by this afternoon. We'll also see our winds picking up by late morning and by the heart of the afternoon, expect strong southeast winds 15-25 MPH, gusting as high as 30 MPH. Hold on to your hat as breezy conditions remain in the forecast most of the week thanks to a pair of cold fronts.

The first cold front arrives Tuesday, but it won't drop our temperatures— expect temps to soar to the 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Our second cold front will do the trick! Temperatures will fall to the 30s on Friday morning with highs only in the 50s and 60s.

Winds will be more tame this weekend with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will linger near average this weekend so it'll be another great weekend to get out and enjoy the outdoors!

Have a great week!

