Morning thunderstorms drop plentiful rain over parts of Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A cluster of thunderstorms swept through the Coastal Bend this morning and dropped 1 to 3 inches of rain in some areas.

While those storms are gone, conditions favor additional showers and thunderstorms throughout the coming week and into the weekend. Gulf moisture and instability will remain in place through the coming week, and with a series of mid-level disturbances migrating through the region, we can expect more rounds of thunderstorms.

On Sunday and Monday only isolated showers are expected during the morning hours, but greater amounts of heat and instability will bring storminess Tuesday through Saturday. Expect afternoon temperatures in the middle 80s, with morning lows in the lower to middle 70s.