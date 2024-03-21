Morning storms a fading memory; after a warm Friday expect a fair and mild weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Significant rainfall early today was confined to the immediate coastline, with essentially no precipitation in our watershed. Not expect much in the coming days, either.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Clouds will linger overnight with widespread fog, then skies will clear on a very warm Friday

Drier air sweeps into the region this weekend, but strong onshore flow returns quickly Sunday and Monday

Isolated showers Monday night will do little to abate the low waters levels in our lakes

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy with areas of fog after midnight

Temperature:

Low in the lower 60s

Winds:

Northeast 6 - 9 mph, becoming southerly by daybreak

Friday :

Widespread morning fog, then gradually clearing and warm

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

North northwest 10 - 20 mph

Saturday:

Sunny and mild

Temperature:

High in the upper 70s

Winds:

East 7 to 13 mph

Fair skies over the weekend will persist into early next week, but strong south southeast winds Sunday and Monday will gust over 35 mph. A few showers will appear Monday night.