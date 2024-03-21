Watch Now
Morning storms a fading memory; after a warm Friday expect a fair and mild weekend

As a strong upper-level storm exits the State, dry air invades and results in a warm Friday followed by a fair and dry weekend.
Sunrise along Fulton Beach Rd. - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Sandra Stanley
Clearing skies will accompany a warm Friday, but watch for strong onshore winds Sunday and Monday.
Posted at 2:39 PM, Mar 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-21 15:39:11-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Significant rainfall early today was confined to the immediate coastline, with essentially no precipitation in our watershed. Not expect much in the coming days, either.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Clouds will linger overnight with widespread fog, then skies will clear on a very warm Friday
  • Drier air sweeps into the region this weekend, but strong onshore flow returns quickly Sunday and Monday
  • Isolated showers Monday night will do little to abate the low waters levels in our lakes

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy with areas of fog after midnight
Temperature:
Low in the lower 60s
Winds:
Northeast 6 - 9 mph, becoming southerly by daybreak

Friday :
Widespread morning fog, then gradually clearing and warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
North northwest 10 - 20 mph

Saturday:
Sunny and mild
Temperature:
High in the upper 70s
Winds:
East 7 to 13 mph

Fair skies over the weekend will persist into early next week, but strong south southeast winds Sunday and Monday will gust over 35 mph. A few showers will appear Monday night.

