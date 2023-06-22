Morning showers offer little relief

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

There's rain in the area this morning! Isolated showers, thunder, and lightning are moving south across the area from the Hill Country. These showers will dry up over the next several hours, helping to slow our warm-up today. Nevertheless, temperatures will rise to the upper 90s, with 'feels like' temperatures in the 110s. Despite this morning's rain, a dry forecast will remain in place for the rest of our week.

While dangerous heat continues into the weekend, it won't feel quite as bad over the next couple of days. Please continue to practice heat safety: drink plenty of water, take breaks indoors to cool off, and check on your loved ones.

Have a terrific Thursday!