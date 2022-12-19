Morning showers and mild temperatures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

It's a rainy start here in the Coastal Bend, but we'll have some drier conditions this afternoon. Still, there are wet roadways out there so take it slow this morning. This is our best chance for rain over the next seven days. Temperatures will rise to the low 60s today with a drier, but breezy afternoon. Winds will remain generally from the north with winds around 10-15 MPH. Expect mornings near 50ºF nd afternoons near 60ºF through Wednesday (the first day of Winter).

Big changes are on the way with a strong arctic cold front arriving Thursday afternoon. Freezing temps are coming! Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the 70s, but once the front arrives our temperatures will nose dive into the 20s by Friday morning. Morning temperatures will start below the freezing mark (32ºF) throughout the weekend.

A hard freeze is likely Friday and Saturday mornings. Here's what that means:

Light freeze: temperatures 32-29ºF for more than two hours. A light freeze can damage or kill tender plants. Indoor pipes normally do not freeze, but some exposed outdoor pipes and sprinkler systems will.

Hard freeze: temperatures drop to 28ºF or less more than two hours, which can kill most crops and or patio plants. It can also cause any exposed outdoor pipes and uninsulated indoor pipes that are not warmed to freeze.

Remember to protect the 4 P's: people, plants, pipes, and pets!

