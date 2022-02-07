Morning showers, afternoon sun

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

Overnight showers have left some communities in the Coastal Bend with a soggy start to this Monday morning. While the rain is beneficial, the showers are already headed out to the Gulf of Mexico. Expect drier conditions by midday. The clouds begin to break by afternoon and our high temperatures will rise to the lower 60s.

Tonight will be chilly with temperatures falling to the upper 30s, by daybreak on Tuesday and staying above the freezing mark. By midweek, our afternoon temperatures return to average into next weekend. Expect increasing clouds into the end of the week.

While a dissipating cold front nears the Coastal Bend, it isn't until early Saturday morning that our next cold front pushes through the area. The front won't offer much chance for rain, but will dip temps below normal for the weekend.

Have a great day!