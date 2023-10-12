More sunshine to wrap up the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning, Coastal Bend!

It's a tranquil morning and light winds and cool temperatures in the upper 60s are causing some hazy conditions for our inland communities. Give yourself some extra time for your morning commute. Once we head past sunrise, you can expect more sunshine and a warm-up on this Thursday! Expect highs in the upper 80s today; Friday highs will climb (briefly) to the lower 90s!

Our next cold will arrive just in time for the weekend. Despite disrespectful winds, the cool down will make for great conditions for viewing the annular eclipse! Highs will stay below average through next week. No meaningful rainfall is expected over the next seven days.

Have a terrific day!