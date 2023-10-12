Watch Now
Weather

Actions

More sunshine to wrap up the week

Fewer clouds and a warm-up ahead of our next cold front
Stefanie's WX 10-12-23
Cumulus_CLouds51915.jpg
Posted at 6:25 AM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 08:16:25-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning, Coastal Bend!

It's a tranquil morning and light winds and cool temperatures in the upper 60s are causing some hazy conditions for our inland communities. Give yourself some extra time for your morning commute. Once we head past sunrise, you can expect more sunshine and a warm-up on this Thursday! Expect highs in the upper 80s today; Friday highs will climb (briefly) to the lower 90s!

Our next cold will arrive just in time for the weekend. Despite disrespectful winds, the cool down will make for great conditions for viewing the annular eclipse! Highs will stay below average through next week. No meaningful rainfall is expected over the next seven days.

Have a terrific day!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019