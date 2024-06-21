More sunshine, less rain in the Friday forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY!!! What a week!? We'll see improving conditions throughout the weekend, but yes there is more rain in the weekend forecast.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



More sunshine today!

Yes, more showers too...

Rough conditions continue along the coast

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Passing showers, humid, and partly cloudy

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: E 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, stray showers

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Saturday: A few clouds, isolated showers

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: E 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Have a great, restful, and safe weekend!