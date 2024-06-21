More sunshine, less rain in the Friday forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY!!! What a week!? We'll see improving conditions throughout the weekend, but yes there is more rain in the weekend forecast.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- More sunshine today!
- Yes, more showers too...
- Rough conditions continue along the coast
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Passing showers, humid, and partly cloudy
Temperature: High 91ºF
Winds: E 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, stray showers
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: E 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph
Saturday: A few clouds, isolated showers
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: E 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph
Have a great, restful, and safe weekend!