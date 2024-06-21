Watch Now
More sunshine, less rain in the Friday forecast

Expect passing showers and humid conditions this afternoon
Stefanie's WX 6-21-24
Posted at 7:46 AM, Jun 21, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY!!! What a week!? We'll see improving conditions throughout the weekend, but yes there is more rain in the weekend forecast.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • More sunshine today!
  • Yes, more showers too...
  • Rough conditions continue along the coast

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Passing showers, humid, and partly cloudy
Temperature: High 91ºF
Winds: E 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, stray showers
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: E 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Saturday: A few clouds, isolated showers
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: E 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Have a great, restful, and safe weekend!

