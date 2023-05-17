Watch Now
More sunshine and warmer, too!

Drier weather patterns takes places
Posted at 6:39 AM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 07:43:16-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!

Today is looking great! A tranquil start which began with a few hazy spots is now clear with some clouds off in the distance over the Gulf of Mexico. Expect a pleasant morning ahead, with temperatures quickly rising to the 80s by late morning. Partly cloudy skies and ample sunshine will push our afternoon highs into the upper 80s. Winds will be light from the northeast around 5 MPH.

The warm and humid conditions persist through the weekend. The Beach to Bay Marathon on Saturday will be humid and hot, but not as oppressive as last year's race (silver linings)! Our next best chance of rain will arrive early Sunday morning and then again during the afternoon,

Have a great day!

