CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!

A warm start to the day will translate to a warmer afternoon here in the Coastal Bend. Expect more sunshine and humidity, sending our high temperatures into the middle to upper 70s by this afternoon. Today is the last day of Fall and our temperatures will ride about 5-10ºF warmer than usual. Enjoy the mix of sun and clouds today; cloudy conditions return the are on Thursday.

As humidity builds through the end of the week and a cold front nears, our best rain chacnes will arrive over the weekend. We may still have stray showers Thursday or Friday, but this weekend will offer the best chance for rain. Doesn't seem like we'll have much for moisture left when our pair of cold fronts arrive next week, but we'll surely welcome the cool-down.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!