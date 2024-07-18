More sunshine and heat across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! Enjoy more sunshine today across the board (and don't forget the SPF 30+). While most of the Coastal Bend will stay dry, some northern neighborhoods could see a few t-storms rolling in from the Victoria Crossroads this evening.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- More sunshine, fewer clouds
- Very little wind at all today
- Above-average high temperatures continue
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: A mix of sun and clouds
Temperature: High 98ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Friday: Partly sunny, isolated t-storms
Temperature: High 97ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Have a terrific Thursday!