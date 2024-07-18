Watch Now
Weather

Actions

More sunshine and heat across the Coastal Bend

A few t-storms are possible for northern neighborhoods this evening
Stefanie's WX 7-18-24
Posted at 7:46 AM, Jul 18, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! Enjoy more sunshine today across the board (and don't forget the SPF 30+). While most of the Coastal Bend will stay dry, some northern neighborhoods could see a few t-storms rolling in from the Victoria Crossroads this evening.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • More sunshine, fewer clouds
  • Very little wind at all today
  • Above-average high temperatures continue

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: A mix of sun and clouds

Temperature: High 98ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Friday: Partly sunny, isolated t-storms

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a terrific Thursday!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019