More sunshine and heat across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! Enjoy more sunshine today across the board (and don't forget the SPF 30+). While most of the Coastal Bend will stay dry, some northern neighborhoods could see a few t-storms rolling in from the Victoria Crossroads this evening.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

More sunshine, fewer clouds

Very little wind at all today

Above-average high temperatures continue

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: A mix of sun and clouds

Temperature: High 98ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Friday: Partly sunny, isolated t-storms

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a terrific Thursday!