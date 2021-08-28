More Storms Likely Today

CORPUS CHRISTI —We are looking for a mixture of sunshine and clouds again today. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will also be possible. Look for an afternoon high of 92 degrees with light winds out of the east. The forecast for this evening calls for partly cloudy and mild weather conditions. Expect an overnight low of 77 degrees. Showers will be a little less widespread on Sunday with a daytime high of 94 degrees. We are also expecting higher surf and dangerous rip currents staring Sunday as a result of Hurricane Ida. The storm will be moving through the center of the Gulf this weekend. It expected to move onshore tomorrow in Louisiana as a major hurricane. We will be on the hot and dry side of the storm. This will lead to very hot and dry weather conditions for the start to the workweek. Daytime high will be around 100 degrees both Monday and Tuesday.