More Showers Likely Today

CORPUS CHRISTI —It's been a pretty quiet start to our morning here in the Coastal Bend. We are waking up to some pretty dense fog in a few locations. However, we are looking for more showers and thunderstorms to develop today and tomorrow. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through this afternoon for Nueces, San Patricio, Kleberg and Jim Wells counties. Some areas will pick up another one to two inches of rain with higher amounts possible. The ground is already saturated and this could lead to some localized flooding. The forecast for today calls for mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms. Look for a daytime high around 86 degrees with light winds out of the northeast. A few showers will linger into the evening. Expect an overnight low around 72 degrees. More storms will also likely develop on Sunday. Things will start to dry out for the start to the work week after a weak cold front rolls through the area late Sunday night.