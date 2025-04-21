MORE RAIN: The first half of the week will bring on-and-off rain chances

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

Patchy fog is limiting visibility

Showers are moving into our area

YAY! Rain is in the forecast. For Monday, the rainfall will be focused on the morning time frame. More specifically, neighbors who are east of Highway 77 are likely to see the rain while those who are more inland will likely miss out. By lunch, most showers will have dissipated. Temperatures this afternoon will warm to the lower 80s with the help of partly cloudy skies and sunshine.

While daily showers are in the forecast, our next best chance for a good downpour looks to arrive Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning. One when move into the second half of the week, we trade rain for wind— and a whole lot of it. Disrespectful winds should be expected this weekend with gusts to 30 mph.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Showers ending by midday

Temperature: High 83ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds, patchy fog

Temperature: Low 72ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Isolated showers, sun/cloud mix

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

