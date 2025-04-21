MORE RAIN: The first half of the week will bring on-and-off rain chances

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Patchy fog is limiting visibility
- Showers are moving into our area
YAY! Rain is in the forecast. For Monday, the rainfall will be focused on the morning time frame. More specifically, neighbors who are east of Highway 77 are likely to see the rain while those who are more inland will likely miss out. By lunch, most showers will have dissipated. Temperatures this afternoon will warm to the lower 80s with the help of partly cloudy skies and sunshine.
While daily showers are in the forecast, our next best chance for a good downpour looks to arrive Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning. One when move into the second half of the week, we trade rain for wind— and a whole lot of it. Disrespectful winds should be expected this weekend with gusts to 30 mph.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Showers ending by midday
Temperature: High 83ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Increasing clouds, patchy fog
Temperature: Low 72ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Isolated showers, sun/cloud mix
Temperature: High 84ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Have a marvelous day!