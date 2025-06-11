More rain on the way, heavier rainfall expected Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We had overnight and early morning storms roll through our neighborhoods before tapering off before the noon hour.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

More storms are in the forecast with the heaviest rainfall expected Thursday. As of now, we have (small) daily rainfall opportunities through the weekend with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 90s. Today, we saw increased cloud cover after the storms passed by and had some clearing of the clouds that allowed us to warm into the low 90s.

As for the later half of the week, Thursday will be our wettest day with scattered showers. Storms will start picking up again after the midnight hour, concentrating mainly over our northern neighborhoods before coming along the coast and a little further south. Keep the umbrella handy through the weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms after midnight

Temperature: Low 81ºF

Winds: SE 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: S 15-20 mph

Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms possible

Temperature: Low 81ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Have a great Wednesday!