More Pleasant Weather Today

Tom Harris
Posted at 7:40 AM, Nov 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-14 08:40:10-05

CORPUS CHRISTI — It's going to be another great end to our weekend here in the Coastal Bend. We are looking for abundant sunshine with a daytime high around 80 degrees. Expect light winds out of the south. The forecast for tonight calls for mostly clear skies with some patchy fog developing. Look for an overnight low around 60 degrees.

We will see a gradual warming trend for the start to the work week. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 80's. We can also expect some increasing humidity levels. However, the next cold front will arrive on Thursday. There is a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms with the frontal passage. This will also bring cooler temperatures for the latter half of the week.

