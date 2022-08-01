More opportunities for rain this week!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning and happy August!

Today there is rain on the radar! Unfortunately, most of it is over the open Gulf of Mexico.

Those showers have been nearing our coastline this morning and as we head through the day, a few will actually make it onshore.

While not everyone will see the rain, communities nearest the Gulf of Mexico will have the best chance of receiving rainfall. Accumulations will be limited to just a few hundredths of an inch.

Despite the chance of rain, it's going to be a hot one — again! Temperatures will reach the middle 90s, but the 'feels like' temperatures (heat index) will reach the low 100s area-wide.

Mostly-cloudy skies will stick around through the late evening hours, clearing up on Tuesday.

If you miss out on the rain today, you'll have to wait until the weekend for your chance at rain.

Have a great day!