More hot, humid weather with rain expected by mid-week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Another warm day is in store for us here in the Coastal Bend. Expect above-average temperatures to return across the area on Monday.

Afternoon high temperatures will reach the low 90s in most places, and feels-like temperatures will reach the triple digits later this afternoon.

The wind won't be quite as harsh today, but it will still be breezy. By this afternoon, winds will reach 20-25 mph. And for the rest of the week, winds will reach up to 30 mph.

The wind will bring our humidity back into focus. The added moisture will provide for some rain by mid-week. Isolated showers on Wednesday will transition to scattered thunderstorms on Friday ahead of our next weather maker.

Relief from the warm, humid, and windy conditions will come in the form of a cold front on Friday. Temperatures heading into next weekend will be below average and feel more like fall.

Have a great day!