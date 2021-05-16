More Heavy Rain Possible Today

CORPUS CHRISTI —We are looking for another wet day here in the Coastal Bend. We are waking up to more showers and thunderstorms rolling through the area. People should use caution when traveling across South Texas today. Some of these storms will likely produce very heavy rainfall, gusty winds and even some large hail. The larger storms on Saturday produced between two and four inches of rain. The forecast for today calls for mostly cloudy skies with stormy weather conditions. Look for a daytime high around 82 degrees. It will also be rather breezy. The winds will be blowing out of the southeast at 15 to 20 miles per hour. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect. The rain will begin to wind down this afternoon and evening. Look for an overnight low around 76 degrees. It should be a little drier on Monday and Tuesday. Expect partly sunny skies with afternoon daytime high temperatures in the mid 80s. The potential for more heavy rain and possible flooding will return on Wednesday and Thursday.