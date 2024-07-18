More heat and humidity with little rain next few days, but wetness returns big time next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A series of disturbances will push frontal boundaries into Central Texas as abundant tropical moisture fuels significant rain potential for much of next week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Still looking at afternoon temperatures in the middle 90s and heat indices around 109 degrees Friday through Sunday
- Deep tropical moisture will interact with increasingly unstable upper-air conditions to generate periods of heavy rain next week
- Cloud cover and precipitation will limit daytime temperatures to near or below normal late next week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Partly cloudy, warm and humid
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
South 6 to 12 mph
Friday:
Mostly sunny and hot with isolated showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index arouns 109 degrees
Winds:
East southeast 4 to 8 mph
Saturday:
Mostly sunny and hot with stray showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s
Winds:
East southeast 5 to 10 mph
Outdoor activities will be largely unrestricted by weather factors through the weekend, but be mindful of heat-related challenges and stay hydrated.