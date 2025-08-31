More heat and humidity and t-showers on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Very hot and humid

Rain chances to enter the forecast heading into Labor Day (Monday)



Afternoon highs will be near 100°F in Corpus Christi, with 'feels like' temperatures in the mid-100s to lower 110s. Rain chances could begin in the afternoon for northern portions of the Coastal Bend or this evening; it all depends on the timing of the frontal boundary's arrival. Keep your eye on the radar for outdoor plans.

On Labor Day (Monday) and Tuesday, widely scattered showers and t-storms are expected as the frontal boundary pushes through the Coastal Bend. Temperatures will also cool down back to the lower 90s. Northern counties will be under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall tomorrow, and that will extend to all of the Coastal Bend on Monday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: SSE 5 mph

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy and possible t-storms

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SSE 5 mph

Monday: Widely scattered t-storms

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: SSE 5 mph

Have a great rest of your holiday weekend!