More heat and humidity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Hot and humid

Daily chance to stick around and improve later in the week

This morning, we're starting off warm with light winds. Throughout the day, temperatures will warm up to the low 90s with feels-like temps in the low 100s. Wind speeds will also increase, reaching around 15 mph by the afternoon.

Daily rain chances are sticking around in the forecast, but similar to last week, stray to isolated showers are expected at best. Increased moisture moving west from the Gulf will help support better chances later in the week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and slightly breezy

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear night skies

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Better rain chances

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a great day!