More heat and humidity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Hot and humid
- Daily chance to stick around and improve later in the week
This morning, we're starting off warm with light winds. Throughout the day, temperatures will warm up to the low 90s with feels-like temps in the low 100s. Wind speeds will also increase, reaching around 15 mph by the afternoon.
Daily rain chances are sticking around in the forecast, but similar to last week, stray to isolated showers are expected at best. Increased moisture moving west from the Gulf will help support better chances later in the week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny and slightly breezy
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Clear night skies
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Better rain chances
Temperature: High 91ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Have a great day!