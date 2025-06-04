More heat and a dusty second half of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Heat risk worsens into the weekend
- Rounds of Saharan dust arrive
Oppressive heat lingers on in the forecast. Heat risk will worsen into the weekend. High temperatures will increase into the upper 90s, while "feels like" temps remain in the triple digits.
If heat isn't enough to keep you inside, the Saharan dust might. Rounds of Saharan dust are beginning to make their way into South Texas and will continue into the weekend.
Rain chances return to the forecast as early as Monday night with isolated to scattered showers.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Thursday: Partly cloudy and humid
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 5-20 mph
Have a good evening!