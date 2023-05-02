More clouds Tuesday afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

It's a warm start yet again on this Taco Tuesday as temperatures range from the upper 60s to mid 70s. This is in part thanks to cloudy skies overnight, blanketing in the afternoon warmth from Monday. As we go through the morning, mostly cloudy skies will limit temperatures by a few degrees. Afternoon highs will top out in the low to mid 80s. Humidity remains high with breezy southeast winds 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times.

Humidity continues to increase as onshore wind flow persists. This will help keep clouds in the forecast through the end of the week. An upper-level disturbance on Thursday will likely trigger a few showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. The unsettled upper-level pattern will allow for at least stray showers in the forecast this weekend. This should not ruin your weekend plans, but there may be a few showers here and there.

Have a terrific Tuesday!