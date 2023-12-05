More clouds, still warm!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Taco Tuesday!

A bit of patchy fog this morning is already improve now that the sun has risen. Expect temperatures to climb quickly again this morning, reaching the lower 70s by lunchtime. Afternoon high temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 70s across the Coastal Bend. Light winds start out from the northeast, shifting from the east by afternoon around 5-10 mph. By all accounts today will be fairly similar to Monday, just with more clouds.

Another weak cold front will fizzle out near the Coastal Bend on Wednesday, not bringing much change other than slightly cooler temperatures and a little more sunshine. FRom Hump Day and beyond, the warming trend continues into the weekend. On Saturday, highs will reach the lower 80s ahead of our next cold front. Expect fresh temps Sunday morning.

Have a terrific day!

