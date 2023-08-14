More clouds, heat, and humidity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

It's another warm start to the day, but we're just getting started. Triple digit temperatures return Monday afternoon, causing 'feels like' temperatures to hover between 110-114ºF for a prolonged period this afternoon. Heat alerts will be in effect for the Coastal Bend from noon to 8 p.m.

Hope is on the horizon in our drought predicament! A few showers will grace the Coastal Bend on Tuesday. While not everyone will see the rain and accumulations won't be great, this much-needed rainfall will definitely help our dry situation.

Have a great week!