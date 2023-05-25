Watch Now
More clouds, but still sunny

Temperatures top out in the upper 80s this afternoon
Posted at 6:30 AM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 07:30:31-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

Watch out for patchy dense fog across the area this morning! Visibilities are dropping to two miles or less in some places, but will improve as we head past sunrise.

As more clouds develop this afternoon, expect temperatures to be just few degrees cooler. Still, it'll feel hot! Thursday's afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s, with 'feels like' reaching the low to middle 90s. A light onshore breeze around 10-15 mph will pick up this afternoon.

Our persistent weather pattern will last through the weekend, but rain chances sneak into the forecast next week. An isolated shower can't be ruled out on Monday, but the best rain chances will arrive late Monday through Wednesday.

Have a great day!

