More clouds but still great!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! Today looks to be another pleasant day in the Coastal Bend!!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



High reach the 70s again

Dry weather last through most of the week

Tracking rain to start the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy skies, with peek-a-boo sunshine!

Temperature: High 72ºF

Winds: ESE at 5 to 10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies.

Temperature: Low 46ºF

Winds: SE at 5 to 10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies, this time we'll see a bit less sunshine.

Temperature: High 73ºF

Winds: N winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph

Have a terrific day!!!