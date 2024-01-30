Watch Now
More clouds but still great!

More wispy cirrus clouds will decorate the sky on Tuesday
Stefanie's WX 1-30-24
Posted at 7:17 AM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 08:17:01-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! Today looks to be another pleasant day in the Coastal Bend!!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • High reach the 70s again
  • Dry weather last through most of the week
  • Tracking rain to start the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy skies, with peek-a-boo sunshine!
Temperature: High 72ºF
Winds: ESE at 5 to 10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies.
Temperature: Low 46ºF
Winds: SE at 5 to 10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies, this time we'll see a bit less sunshine.
Temperature: High 73ºF
Winds: N winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph

Have a terrific day!!!

