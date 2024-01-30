More clouds but still great!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! Today looks to be another pleasant day in the Coastal Bend!!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- High reach the 70s again
- Dry weather last through most of the week
- Tracking rain to start the weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy skies, with peek-a-boo sunshine!
Temperature: High 72ºF
Winds: ESE at 5 to 10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies.
Temperature: Low 46ºF
Winds: SE at 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies, this time we'll see a bit less sunshine.
Temperature: High 73ºF
Winds: N winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph
Have a terrific day!!!