More clouds as temps continue to rise

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good evening!

What a lovely day we've enjoyed on this Ash Wednesday. Temperatures were warmer: though morning lows were below average, afternoon highs were right on par for this time of the year. The warm-up continues into the next couple of days, with temperatures reaching the 80s by the end of the week.

With high pressure moving away from the Coastal Bend, expect more humid and windy conditions. Onshore winds help to draw in moisture, so our skies will have a few more clouds. By this weekend, winds will pick up from the south, gusting in excess of 30 mph.

The increased temps, moisture, and winds will culminate in a "summer-like" Sunday and a few coastal showers. Our next cold front moves through the area on Monday and will offer some much-needed rain. Accumulations are modest with most communities expecting less than a quarter-inch of rain.

Have a great rest of the week!