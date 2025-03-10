Monday's Forecast: Seasonal temperatures and mostly sunny skies

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We are kicking off the week with seasonal temperatures and mostly sunny skies. Our highs hung out in the low to mid 70s across our neighborhoods.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We have a warm week ahead. Monday brought us beautiful temperatures and skies and lighter winds, but winds start to increase again Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will range in the mid to upper 80s as well as the mid to upper 90s by Friday.

There is a bit of a warming trend before our next cold front arrives into the weekend, dropping temperatures back to more seasonal values. The good news is more moisture can work back into the forecast as winds to a shift from the north today to the southeast, also improving fire danger weather conditions.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with light winds

Temperature: Low 51°F

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with increasing winds headed into the afternoon

Temperature: High 81°F

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph → 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly clear skies with gusty winds

Temperature: Low 62°F

Winds: S 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a great Monday!