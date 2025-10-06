Monday's Forecast: Mostly sunny with some early showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! We have a little bit of a wet start to our morning with some AM showers.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Coastal Flood Advisory through this evening

Small rain chances

Above normal temperatures

Early showers are in the forecast this morning, along with small daily rain chances through the midweek. There is a Coastal Flood Advisory in place through the evening. Coastal flooding is likely during times of high tide today.

Rain chances are pretty minimal this week with lower amounts expected through Thursday. Temperatures are still warmer than average and will continue slightly above normal through the mid portion of October.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny with AM showers

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, light winds

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a chance of showers

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: E 10-15 mph

Have a great Monday!