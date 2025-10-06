Monday's Forecast: Mostly sunny with some early showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! We have a little bit of a wet start to our morning with some AM showers.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Coastal Flood Advisory through this evening
- Small rain chances
- Above normal temperatures
Early showers are in the forecast this morning, along with small daily rain chances through the midweek. There is a Coastal Flood Advisory in place through the evening. Coastal flooding is likely during times of high tide today.
Rain chances are pretty minimal this week with lower amounts expected through Thursday. Temperatures are still warmer than average and will continue slightly above normal through the mid portion of October.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny with AM showers
Temperature: High 91ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear, light winds
Temperature: Low 74ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a chance of showers
Temperature: High 91ºF
Winds: E 10-15 mph
Have a great Monday!