Monday's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with overcast skies, overnight fog expected

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We had majority cloudy skies throughout our Monday with a few passing showers earlier.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The cloudy conditions and light rain were kicked off from a light cold front that tried to push into the Coastal Bend, but it was a weaker one. Although, the increased cloud cover did impact our temperatures with highs struggling to get out of the low 70s today. This cold front will retreat north and we will heat up again in our neighborhoods before we cool off again with our next cold front of the season.

The next cold front will push into the Coastal Bend Wednesday, dropping our overall temperatures Thursday into Friday with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s and 50s. We will have a chance to see more scattered showers on Wednesday ahead of the front. Through tonight, we can expect another round of patchy fog to linger overnight into early Tuesday morning.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy conditions, patchy fog overnight

Temperature: Low 69ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy start, afternoon sunshine

Temperature: High 82ºF

Winds: SSE 5-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Tuesday Night: Increasing cloud cover, patchy fog overnight

Temperature: Low 68ºF

Winds: SSE 5-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a great Monday!